The Brazilian team disappointed in the 48th edition of the America Cup with an elimination in a round that no one had anticipated. The feeling of unease grows and the Canarinha cannot get out of a spiral of bad results.

Brazil showed a very poor image in the group stage, despite the magnificent night it had in the rout against Brazil. In the duels against Costa Rica and Colombia did not shine.

By finishing second in Group D, the Brazilian team had to play against the Uruguay Marcelo Bielsa’s side, which looked more solid on paper. Brazil fell in a penalty shootout after a very dull match in the quarter-finals and left the Copa América with its head down.

Vinicius blames himself

Although he was not in the match against the Charrúas, Vinicius Jr He took responsibility for the elimination of Scratch and asked for forgiveness from an entire country that regrets a new disappointment.

The Brazilian star accepted that he was wrong to receive two yellow cards in the group stage and the team paid dearly for it. Dorival Junior who did not find the ways to the goal.

I watched the elimination from the outside again, but this time it’s my fault. I apologize for that.

“I failed to receive two avoidable yellow cards,” Vinicius began by saying in a long post on his social networks.

The player of the real Madrid He accepted all the criticism that rained down on him in his native land Brazil and pointed out that it is a time for everyone to reflect after what has been done in USA.

“The Copa America is over and it’s time to reflect, to learn to deal with defeat. The feeling of frustration is back. Once again on penalties. I saw the elimination from the outside again, but this time it’s my fault. I apologize for that. I know how to listen to criticism and the harshest, believe me, come from within,” he said.

“My journey with the national team, fortunately, has just begun. Together with my teammates, I will have the opportunity to bring our team back to the place it deserves. WE WILL BACK TO THE TOP! I LOVE YOU AND WE ARE TOGETHER!” added Vini Jr.

