It is a fish that bites the tail. From the earliest years of life to the last, people of African descent in the United States see their lives and health lost due to the racism that structures society. Children suffer more asthma, adolescents make the most suicide attempts, maternal mortality is the highest, and the prevalence of Alzheimer’s is higher. The AP agency reviewed the problems that afflict this population.

