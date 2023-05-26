On 1 colleagues Jort Kelder and Welmoed Sijtsma have no relationship. That says Kelder on Sunday Rooijakkers on the floor , in which Art Rooijakkers confronts him with the rumours. Just because of their ages, it would make for a ‘strange Christmas dinner’, according to Jort.

The talk show host has not had a serious relationship after the break with presenter Lauren Verster and has now been single for eight years. “It was whispered that Welmoed and you were a set”, Rooijakkers tries carefully, as can be seen in a fragment released at RTL Boulevard.

,,Joh, yes?” Jort reacts indifferently. ,,Would that be something for you?” asks Art. ,,No,” says Kelder resolutely. “I really like Welmoed. And enchanting, especially in the picture. She is someone who splashes off the screen. Apart from the fact that I’m the same age as her father – which technically makes for a strange Christmas dinner – we don’t like each other. We like each other.” Jort is 58 years old, Welmoed 32 years old. See also Biden: US troops protect Taiwan from Chinese invasion

On date after dm

Kelder notices that his fame gets him extra attention from women, especially in the form of posts on Instagram. “They come in on my device, but not in my life,” he says. Although: ,,On a few occasions in all those years I have gone into that”, confesses Jort, who has a dune villa on Terschelling.

“It was always the biggest disappointment. Then it got off the boat and you think, ‘oh no, what time is the next boat, how do I get rid of that woman?’ And it wasn’t her fault, it was all mine. But let’s say: the digital presentation is always something different from reality.” Read under the post



Welmoed dares to date

Jort previously had relationships with Georgina Verbaan and Lauren Verster, among others. Welmoed was together with her childhood sweetheart Erik Egberts for over ten years. The two got engaged in 2019, but split in 2021. She has been dating ever since, but the single life is going well.

,,That was different in the beginning, then I sometimes felt lonely,” she said Mary Claire. “I found dating very uncomfortable, but now I like to meet new people and I enjoy spontaneous actions, such as going to Paris with a date.”

Sijtsma previously denied having a relationship with Kelder. ,,Jort and I can laugh about it,” she said Beau monde. “We even thought about turning it into a juicy gossip for fun and announcing our marriage in a big way. But no, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Welmoed and Jort hugged each other in 2021 at Op1 to celebrate the end of the 1.5 meter rule: See also Russia's losses in the Ukraine war: Wagner deserter flees

