Another hit against Cuen. The Secretary of Health, Melesio Cuen, should already know. Nothing against the current inside the state cabinet. And there is a new Waterloo coming against the leader and founder of the Sinaloense Party. It is about the dismissal of at least 400 workers from the different health areas. They are, said Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, around 3 thousand workers who could be fired. It matters little to them that they are workers who need to provide for their families. But that is another topic. Because they denounced the workers who since January 14 stopped receiving wages. They were fired without giving them the right to be heard. They just stopped paying them. This was done by the Secretary of Health. But yesterday, Rocha Moya backed down. He said that this was not the instruction that he gave to the Secretary of Health (Melesio Cuen). The indication was “to stop paying the bonus they earn for the basification that is under review… And not to stop paying them.” Rocha Moya announced that he would speak with the secretary. A former government official once told us that “whoever follows orders… Whoever follows instructions. He is not wrong”. And he is very right. The issue that will surely grow is quite complicated. And just as they handed Cuen a “four” in the Mazatlan case and with the carnival theme, this one smells the same.

What is it about? César Cascajares, better known as “Chango Ote” in his spaces and characterizations on social networks, resumed his activities with the publication of his videos. The least is that it is neither more nor less than the director of Sports in Sinaloa. And the worst thing is that he comes back attacking the media. In the video of his return, he asked not to believe the press. “The press does not do his job well.” And what do you think? Well, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya agreed that his “Chango Ote” would return to social networks. As long as it does not oppose his work as head of the sport in Sinaloa. But what about the aggression against the press? There it could be the use of official state networks and misuse of his position. Undoubtedly. That “Chango Ote”, rude, barbarian and all the adjectives you want to put on him, paints the entire body of the cabinet headed by Rocha Moya. As well as?

Senator Zamora specifies. “I am not promoting the vote before my colleagues (senators) in any way.” Sinaloan senator Mario Zamora came out against the versions that indicate he is carrying out a kind of campaign against the former governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel. This is because the appointment of Ordaz Coppel for Mexico’s ambassador to Spain will pass through the Chamber of Senators. He announced that “when the issue reaches the Senate, it will be discussed with the group and then it will be decided.” And he shared with us his certainty: Quirino is going to be an ambassador. Whoever is an ambassador is good for Sinaloa. The theme of the party belongs to the party, and as a member of that party I am going to respect it. It is clear? As the procedure progresses, which is undoubtedly something normal, things will have to be known.

Official advertising ban. As of tomorrow, the official publications of the Government of Sinaloa are suspended. This is because the “veda” period begins prior to the revocation of the mandate that he requested, that López Obrador demanded. Only the areas of health, education, security and civil protection will continue. The more than 3 billion that will be spent on this farce should be invested in vaccines, health, education and the fight against violence.