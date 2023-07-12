The Indian government reported that it will take action against 105 pharmaceutical companies that have not passed quality and health controls. The news comes after months of scandals over the deaths of 300 minors in African and Asian countries who had consumed cough syrups manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical companies and which the WHO demonstrated had been adulterated with highly toxic substances for humans and especially for children. children. After the provenance of these medicines was revealed, the low standards of regulation in the production of medicines in India is under international scrutiny.

