Manuel García-Castellón, magistrate of the National Court, has proposed trying the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, his partner Rafael Redondo and the former socialist senator Francisco Rodríguez Martín for their involvement in an alleged spy project commissioned in 2011 by the Persán company against the Martinsa-Fadesa group. The judge considers it accredited that the plot accessed “reserved information” of the victims, such as the traffic of telephone calls, contained in “restricted access databases”, for which more than half a million euros were paid to the team from Villarejo. The instructor attributes the crimes of bribery and disclosure of secrets to those involved.

In an order issued this Tuesday, García-Castellón explains that this espionage plan was baptized Project Saving and that it arose from the “difficulties” that those responsible for Persán, a Sevillian company dedicated to the manufacture of detergents, had to claim a debt to the Martinsa-Fadesa business group, which had been chaired by Fernando Martín. The judge details that the representative of the Sevillian company, José Moya, now deceased, contacted Commissioner Villarejo in the summer of 2011 through an intermediary, former senator Francisco Rodríguez Martín, to start the commission, whose “ultimate purpose would be obtaining compromising information that would allow a position of strength before a possible negotiation”.

Moya had signed a contract in December 2007 to acquire “a put option right against Fernando Martín on a package of Martinsa shares,” according to the summary. But, when he wanted to exercise it in May 2010, he found that Martinsa-Fadesa had decreed in July 2008 suspension of payments and the voluntary declaration of bankruptcy, and that Fernando Martín had “hidden” the “said purchase of shares by Moya, not appearing, therefore, as a creditor in the bankruptcy proceeding”.

This situation supposedly caused Persán to take over the services of the Villarejo group. In this way, according to the judge’s resolution, the Saving Project consisted of three phases. The first sought “the recovery of Moya’s legal status.” The second, “that the negotiating capacity be available to benefit the interests of Moya himself.” And the third, “to collect or stop appearing as a debtor before the CECA (Spanish Confederation of Savings Banks) due to a significant sum of money, estimated at 1,000 million euros.”

Record of former senator Francisco Rodríguez Martín, as stated on the Senate website.

García-Castellón adds that indications have been found that the plot collected confidential data from, among others, Antonio Fernández López and Victoriano López Pinto, president and general director respectively of Ahorro Corporación, a holding company of financial services with participation in Martinsa-Fadesa. “Moya considered not only Fernando Martín responsible for his situation, but mainly Antonio Fernández, the person who advised him to carry out the share purchase operation,” Judge García-Castellón recounted in another letter.

Francisco Rodríguez Martín, aka workHe was a PSOE senator for Seville during the VIII legislature (2004-2008) and supposedly acted as an intermediary between the plot and Persán, since he was the one who “induced” Moya to hire Villarejo.

The investigations on the Saving Project have been carried out within Piece 25 of the macrosummary of the Villarejo case, which already accumulates more than fifty lines of research. At the moment, the retired commissioner has only been tried for three of them, and the sentence is pending.