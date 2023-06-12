Uruguayan football celebrates the first World Cup won by a U-20 team. The result could be seen as the spearhead of a long-term project that aims for a world title in the next senior universal tournaments. Behind the champion team stands Marcelo Broli, defined in his country as “a soccer worker” who has brought his player philosophy to the youth bench.

In December 2022, the Uruguayan national team was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup held in Qatar, a result that filled Celeste fans with uncertainty.

However, the title achieved by the youth team in the Under-20 World Cup served to dispel fears a bit and recover the dreams of once again raising a senior world title.

• CONMEBOL has 12 FIFA U20 World Cup titles and is the most winning Confederation. • In addition, South America increased its difference in finals won against European teams in the competition, with 6 against 4.#BelieveBig #BelieveInYourContinent — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) June 12, 2023



“It is very striking that a team like the Uruguayan had never won a title in this category before. The first world champions and above all a country that has always been an exporter of talent, a country of three million inhabitants that is known in the fair world because of the category and quality of its soccer players,” said Sarah Castro, director of the newspaper AS Colombia and of the sports section at Caracol Radio.

One of the outstanding facts of this Uruguayan cast was the ability to recover from adversity in a short time. First, the team was criticized, as was their coach, for not having been able to keep the South American title in the category held in Colombia.

Likewise, in the run-up to the World Cup, he suffered the loss of Álvaro Rodríguez, a player of great worth who did not receive permission from his club, Real Madrid of Spain, to be in Argentina.

To counteract the blow, coach Marcelo Broli had to appeal to his experience in managing youth teams and convey his message: “Our base is the sacrifice of the team according to the tactical order.”

“What Broli achieved, in addition to that title in the U-20 Copa Libertadores with Peñarol, is to incorporate this new structure of Uruguayan football where talent is not characterized by grit and defensive conditions but rather has a lot of talent. While Óscar was there Washington Tabárez in charge of the (senior) team, he was in charge of creating the link between the various teams,” added Castro.

Uruguay is about to start a new process led by the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, who has been very attentive to the evolution of the Uruguayan youth teams, which is why he included several of the world champions in his first call for friendly matches.

Champions League, the consolidation of Manchester City and the resurgence of Serie A in Europe

On June 10, Manchester City, a club led by the Spanish Pep Guardiola, managed to win the Champions League for the first time. A trophy that adds to the Premier League title and the FA Cup, the latter achieved after beating its city rival, Manchester United, a week earlier.

“I think what this shows is that, when you want to go far or achieve results of this type, you have to be consistent. In 2011 he won the FA Cup (the first after the purchase by an Emirati consortium in 2008) and from From there, what he has done is start to grow, and to grow in identity, an identity that he manages to forge and cement through the figure of Josep Guardiola,” Castro said.

Manchester City raised the ‘Orejona’ defeating Inter Milan, representative of the Italian league that this season managed to reach, with its clubs, the finals of the three competitions in Europe: Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

“In recent years, Italian football has given the opportunity to other types of coaches, coaches who show another type of football. In the final we saw how Inter beat Manchester City with the most shots on target, that is, they prevailed through of other characteristics, so I feel that it is a resurgence of Italian football and I consider that time must be given so that they can consolidate that in results”, closed the journalist.