Health | Helsinki continues to centralize health services in giant centers

The Helsinki board approved the service network plan, which continues to centralize social and health services.

On Tuesday evening, the Social, Health and Rescue Board approved the goals and principles of the service network planning, which outline that the city will continue the construction of large centers that started in the last decade.

In the 2030s, Helsinki will therefore have two city hospitals and a number of large family and health and wellness centers.

The big new centers in Kampi, Haaga, Malmi and Oulunkylä mean giving up small counseling rooms, health centers and other services in many other parts of the city. Along with them, some local service points are still promised, but at this stage it is not specified where.

The decision made now outlines the issues at a general level, separate decisions will still be made for each new space or the termination of the old one.

The big ones the lines were approved at Tuesday’s meeting, but the politicians made several revisions to the plans.

For example, the idea that discretion must be used when centralizing services was unanimously accepted. For example, accessibility and parking options must be taken into account. Likewise, the differentiation of areas must be prevented so that especially “sensitive areas” are not deprived of local services. In the space planning, it was required to take the well-being of the employees into account.

The vote after, for example, the policy on purchasing from private individuals was approved.

Originally, the presentation said that the services could be self-produced or purchased. Now the decision says that the basis of the services is own production, which can be supplemented by purchasing.

In Helsinki, an experiment is almost halfway through, where the services of two health centers have been purchased from a company. On Tuesday evening, the city announced that the contract for Kannelmäki’s services with Terveystalo will be terminated in the middle of the season.

