The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has launched two initiatives, Stronger with MS and Your Journey to Treatment and Recovery Program, aimed at people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, on the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis Day, which falls on May 30 of each year.

The “Stronger with MS” initiative is free fitness classes for people living with multiple sclerosis along with their families and friends. The program is designed to suit all the needs of people living with multiple sclerosis, including movement difficulties, and enables them to exercise even those who use wheelchairs.

The first session focused on movement activities, strength, meditation, yoga and correct breathing exercises aimed at improving cardiovascular fitness, strength, bladder and bowel function, effort, moods, cognitive functions, bone density and flexibility. Sessions can be booked online at www.nationalmssociety.ae.

While the “Your Journey towards Treatment and Recovery from Disease” program, which targets people who have recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, included seminars that allow them to communicate with experts and specialists in multiple sclerosis, given that the diagnosis period may be sensitive at the beginning and the patient needs constant care and identification. On symptoms of illness and psychological support.

These seminars will allow communication with medical professionals in many fields in both English and Arabic. These seminars are not limited to people in the UAE only, but also in the entire region on a larger scale.

The sessions will also include tips from a key figure in the local MS community and people living with the disease to offer practical advice as well as up-to-date medical advice.

Member of the Board of Directors of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Executive Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, stressed the importance of World Multiple Sclerosis Day and the efforts being made to spread awareness about the disease.

She added: “The UAE is participating for the first time in this global event, and by launching two new initiatives, we are directly supporting people living with multiple sclerosis.”

She stressed that through the “Your Journey towards Treatment and Recovery from Disease” program, this will enable the Association to provide immediate, necessary and direct support to people who have been newly diagnosed with the disease, not only in the country, but on a global scale, given that this stage is a sensitive stage for the patient. As for the “Stronger” initiative With MS, which will provide free fitness classes aimed at relieving symptoms associated with physical and motor activities, the association intends to organize a walking event on May 27 in Yas Mall, where those wishing can register via the association’s website and social media platforms.