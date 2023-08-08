





In the United States, the health authorities have approved a first pill to treat postpartum depression. This is the pill that will be marketed under the name Zurzubae. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in eight women experience postpartum depression in the country, so its use could help many women deal with the difficult feelings that this ailment generates, which in severe cases can even lead to suicidal thoughts.