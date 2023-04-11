This degenerative disease has increased in recent years. The cases have doubled from the year 2000 to 2019. On World Parkinson’s Day, the WHO calls for joining efforts to detect it early, since in this way it is easier to treat this disease, for which there is currently no there is a cure We address this issue with Carlos Eduardo Pérez, an infectious disease doctor at the National University of Colombia.

