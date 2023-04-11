Young Colombian soccer star dies after falling from a tree

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Apparently, the minor was looking for the ball he was playing with. Then he fell over a fence.
After Holy Week, it became known that Matías Meza Madrid, a young Colombian soccer player, a promising sport in the department of Córdoba, died in Montelíbano after falling from a tree.
Young football star dies
According to local media reports, Meza, 13, died last Friday at a medical center in Montelíbano, after falling from a tree hours before.
Apparently, the member of the Córdoba National Team fell and was injured by the spikes of the fence of a nearby house.
Although the official version of the authorities is not yet known, it is said that the minor was looking for the ball he was playing with. Others claim that he was picking mangoes.
(Also: Video: this is how the Once Caldas footballers captured for extortion fell).
Meza was a student at the San Bernardo school and, his relatives said, very loved in the region.
