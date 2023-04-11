Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Young Colombian soccer star dies after falling from a tree

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in Sports
Apparently, the minor was looking for the ball he was playing with. Then he fell over a fence.

After Holy Week, it became known that Matías Meza Madrid, a young Colombian soccer player, a promising sport in the department of Córdoba, died in Montelíbano after falling from a tree.

Young football star dies

According to local media reports, Meza, 13, died last Friday at a medical center in Montelíbano, after falling from a tree hours before.

Apparently, the member of the Córdoba National Team fell and was injured by the spikes of the fence of a nearby house.

Although the official version of the authorities is not yet known, it is said that the minor was looking for the ball he was playing with. Others claim that he was picking mangoes.

Meza was a student at the San Bernardo school and, his relatives said, very loved in the region.

