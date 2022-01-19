THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 19:20



The Ministry of Health of the Community demanded this Wednesday in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System that the Ministry of Health unify, through a homogeneous protocol, the criteria for the epidemiological accounting of the cases that the population is carried out with a self-test at their home . The objective is that these infections are recorded in the medical history, the Covid certificate can be provided and the positivity rate is reasonably calculated. “It is convenient that these criteria are the same in all the Communities, favoring the reduction of procedures in primary care and reducing the care pressure of asymptomatic patients or with mild symptoms, they point out from the Ministry.

Health also proposed to resume the commitment reached last October to promote an Extraordinary Plan for Primary Care at the national level. Thus, they urge the Ministry to “provide the communities with an extraordinary Covid fund that allows them to meet the expenses derived from the management of the pandemic and the enormous demand for care caused by the sixth wave.”

From the Ministry they also recalled that the Region registered fewer cases this Wednesday than the same day last week. “It is a first positive indication of what the evolution of the curve could be, so we ask the population to continue taking extreme prevention and protection measures to reduce the number of infections and face this sixth wave,” they underline. .