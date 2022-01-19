The woman says she is ready to testify in court

A new witness is ready to declare that she saw Prince Andrew in a London nightclub, in the company of Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell, a former friend of the financier Jeffrey Epstein. This is what the woman’s lawyer, Shukri Walker, said, who claims to have met the queen’s third child and her accuser in the Tramp club in 2001. Giuffre filed a civil suit against the Duke of York in New York, claiming of having been sexually abused when she was still a minor, as part of the sex trafficking organized by Epstein for his wealthy and influential friends.

“I am proud to represent Shukri Walker, who has courageously stepped forward as a witness and encourages others, who may have information, to do likewise,” attorney Lisa Bloom said in a note reported by various newspapers. Giuffre’s team of lawyers has already applied to the judge to have a series of witnesses testify in the courtroom in support of the accusation. Walker, attorney Bloom said, “is ready to make the deposition requested by Giuffre’s lawyers.” Prince Andrew has always denied the allegations. His attorneys were rejected by the request for dismissal filed with the New York court