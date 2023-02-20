Although he has good records, it has by no means been Karim Benzema’s best season with Real Madrid. The Frenchman set the bar very high last year where he became the best player on the planet, and this season, mainly injuries, have played against him so he can not have the same level of incidence within the box of the capital of Spain, also remembering that he missed the World Cup with France.
Despite this, the white club intends to sign his renewal for at least one more year, a position that the Frenchman is already familiar with and that is expected to progress as days go by. However, it cannot be denied that the level of confidence in Benzema has declined on the part of the whites. And as proof of this, within the club they are already analyzing who could be the generational replacement for the second top scorer in the history of the Madrid club, the whites pay a lot of attention to the figure of Vlahovic.
From Spain they report that Real Madrid has begun to closely follow the Serb, who is the ‘9’ that they like the most today in the capital to be the generational replacement for Benzema. In fact, Madrid were able to sign Dusan since the striker was at Fiorentina. However, he was rejected with Haaland or Mbappé in mind, but in the end neither the Norwegian nor the Frenchman arrived at the White House and today the door is reopened for Vlahovic to sign and also at a bargain price.
