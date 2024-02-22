“Today we talked about investments in healthcare, about Pnrr, about artificial intelligence above all, but also about HTA, which is a great opportunity, together with artificial intelligence for all the regions that must not be afraid of change, but must take advantage of the 'investment that will be made to improve the services that are provided in the area”. These are the declarations of Luca Coletto, councilor for health and social policies in the Umbria region, on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.