“This survey, which takes into account the opinions of a representative sample of Italians, highlights the centrality of the topic of healthcare in our country. The evaluations are largely positive: 58% express a positive opinion on the healthcare system as such, even if on the one hand it is thought that spending in Italy is lower than European spending on this issue and therefore in reality there is an expectation of further investment.” With these declarations, Nando Pagnoncelli, president of Ipsos, spoke on the occasion of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit', organized by MSD Italia.