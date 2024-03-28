“In Italy, cardiovascular diseases are confirmed as the leading cause of death and concern a very high percentage of patients: over 40% of deaths today are still due to heart attack or stroke. Therefore we must implement cardiovascular prevention measures as best as possible. The common reflection of Italian medical-scientific societies will certainly allow us to address these problems with greater incisiveness”. He told Adnkronos Salute Furio Colivicchipresident of Anmco (National Association of hospital cardiologists) and vice-president of Fism, on the occasion of '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies – Towards the States General Fism', in Rome.

“We are here for the fortieth anniversary of the foundation of Fism, an extraordinary event that marks a very important step, the growth of the role of Fism as a Federation of medical-scientific societies within the general system of Italian public health – underlines Colivicchi – The scientific societies have a central role in the development of clinical and scientific evidence for the implementation of best-practice and possible clinical practice and for the protection of the health of Italian citizens”. This “moment of common reflection is a moment of particular importance – he highlights – also because it allows us to delve into not only scientific topics in general, but also organizational aspects and critical issues that are currently present in our National Health Service”.