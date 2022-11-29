“The Janssen Foundation has done an important job involving students and bringing young people closer to the health system and research. As a country we need young people who want to bet on Italy and who want to give new life to research because it is fundamental for our future”. This was stated by the deputy of FdI and Vice President of the Social Affairs Commission, Luciano Ciocchetti, on the sidelines of the third edition of Fattore J held at the Accademia dei Lincei in Rome. “”, he concluded.