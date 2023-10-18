Health care problems | Husi’s employees explain the logical reason behind the surgeons’ departures

The doctors’ departure from Siltasairaita is explained by frustration that they can operate elsewhere.

SURGEONS leaves Hus’s Bridge Hospital because they don’t get to do enough of their work. Nurses have left because they have too much work.

Both are deeply concerned about their patients. This is what many people say in HS’s survey.

HS does not publish the names of most respondents because they are afraid of boredom in the workplace, but the names of those quoted are known to the editor. There are young employees as well as experienced and also veterans in leading positions.

HS told previouslythat in addition to nurses, specialists have also started to leave Siltasairaila, especially from those fields that already have long surgery queues.

We asked the professionals why this is.

Of the respondents some of the doctors mentioned better salaries in the private sector. On the other hand, those who leave go elsewhere in order to be able to do work corresponding to their skills or to be able to specialize in a reasonable amount of time.

“A surgeon wants to operate, and you only learn to be a good surgeon by doing thousands of operations,” sums up one.

At the bridge hospital, operations have been canceled and postponed due to staff shortages, but in the previous phase there was a lack of nurses. Of course, even doctors in a large hospital still have tasks that are perceived as exhausting, for example in the emergency room.

Doctors also mention ethical stress and concern for patients.

“For non-urgent surgeries, you have to wait an unreasonably long time, even more than two years. I enjoy my work and the desire to strive to improve patients’ access to treatment is at a high level among the employees”, replies the ward doctor Lasse Rämö from the pelvic and lower extremity surgery unit.

Not all doctors in other units are in the same sunny mood.

In Husi’s organizational reform, for example, a new layer of managers has been added to the house, which shifts power further and further away from practical work.

Where this can lead?

Some of the respondents have noticed even small, good changes. New nurses have recently been recruited especially for the bed wards but also for the operating theatres. With time it helps.

Doctors estimate that new employees will not be able to do the same as experienced and skilled nurses for years.

One respondent says that there is a light at the end of the tunnel in the field of surgery he represents. Regarding the entire Bridge Hospital, he is deeply concerned about the nurses’ ability to cope.

“More and more nurses are fleeing to the private sector, because Hus does not know how to value the work of nurses financially. Work shift planning and other matters important for everyday practice have also gone backwards.”

Another respondent calculates that 90 percent of the know-how of the trauma unit known as Töölö Hospital was lost in the move to Siltasairaila, if you look at how many nurses pulled the switch before or immediately after the move.

According to him, the same phenomenon has been repeated more widely in operating rooms, wards and imaging. Due to the lack of personnel in imaging, for example, the pride of Siltasairaila, the Raptor room intended for the most severely disabled, can only be kept open from time to time.

He estimates that “by working determinedly, the situation will ease in the late 30s.”

“The personnel shortage can be solved if critical infrastructure (parking lots), recruitment, training and well-being at work are invested in a long-term and effective way,” he thinks.