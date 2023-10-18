Next Saturday, October 21, the Premier League you will see the actions of Matchday 9 when the Manchester United visit the Sheffield United in Bramall Lanewith the aim of climbing positions.
In his last commitment, of the Red Devils they achieved a 2-1 comeback over the Brentford in Old Trafford. The danish Mathias Jensen advanced to Bees at minute 26, but a double from Scott McTominay in added time, 90+3′ and 90+7′, he gave them the three points. The Dutchman’s pupils Erik ten Hag They are tenth with twelve points.
For this commitment it was mentioned that the Brazilian Carlos Casemiro would not be available after suffering an ankle injury during the first half of the 1-1 draw Brazil with Venezuela in the FIFA dateHowever, he can be taken into account because he appeared again with his team in the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.
With respect to WizardsA new centre-back will reportedly top the manager’s priority list Paul Heckingbottom, in the January transfer window. The journalist of Sun, Alan Nixonstates that they are looking for a new defender because the captain John Egan He will be away for a long time. The team is missing several defenders due to injuries, Chris Basham, George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davieswithout forgetting Egan. Added to this, Tom Davies He also faces a lengthy four-month rehab stay after tearing his thigh muscle. So far, the rojiblancos have not achieved a single victory.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: André Onana – The Cameroonian comes from playing with his national team and although he has great footwork, he still leaves many doubts due to the mistakes he continually makes.
Defense: Jonny Evans – Likewise, although the Finn participated with North Irelandknows that the club does not have time for breaks due to its position in the table.
Defense: Harry Maguire – The captain’s level continues to leave several doubts for the coach Erik ten Hagso much so that the media say that a central defender will be sought in the transfer market: Marc Guéhi.
Left back: Víctor Lindelöf – Because the other left backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malaciathe Swede has been enabled in that area.
Right back: Diogo Dalot – Wow, the Red Devils They suffer at the bottom because the other side Aaron Wan-Bissaka He is also out due to injury, so the Portuguese is free to start.
More Premier League news
Pivot: Sofyan Amrabat – After his great World Cup in Qatar, the Moroccan was signed from the Fiorentina and it is clear that he has to be a key player in the midfield.
Midfielder: Christian Eriksen – Although Casemiro is ready, the helmsman could give him a rest at the beginning because he is still not at the expected level. Due to this, the bet would be more offensive including the Dane from the start.
Midfielder: Mason Mount – An important part of the team thanks to his ability to develop in different areas, his ability to open spaces and he knows how to put together a good partnership.
Right winger: Bruno Fernandes – Without a doubt one of the best if not the best on the team. The Portuguese can boast of being the player with the most assists so far this year.
Left winger: Marcus Rashford – He will come motivated to go out and win the three points after a great performance with England by scoring a goal against Italy.
Forward: Rasmus Hojlund – The Dane comes from having a prominent role against San Marino in the Euro Qualifiers. Possibly that happiness leads him to pierce the networks against SheffieldEdit.
This is what Manchester United’s possible eleven (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: André Onana
Defenses: Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, Víctor Lindelöf, Diogo Dalot
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount
Forwards: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund
Substitutes: Anthony Martial, Antony Santos, Scott McTominay, Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri, Altay Bayindir, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri, Carlos Casemiro, Raphaël Varane
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineup #Manchester #United #Sheffield #United #Premier #League