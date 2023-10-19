





15:21 File photo taken on October 1, 2014 in Bordeaux, France. A photo exhibition to show support for breast cancer detection. © Jean-Pierre Muller / AFP

The pink ribbon has framed the fight against breast cancer for decades. However, campaigns aimed at women, which tend to reproduce traditional stereotypes of femininity, leave out many layers of the population that are also exposed to this disease. An example is trans and non-binary people, a sector that has a tendency to stay away from medical consultations for fear of discrimination and whose experience with breast cancer has hardly been studied.