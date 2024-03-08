Since yesterday the world of manga and anime has been in mourning, due to the sudden death of Akira Toriyama, creator of much-loved franchises such as Dragon Ball, Sand Land and Dr. Slump, but that was not all he worked on, as he was also part of the video game industry. We have examples like that of Blue Dragonthe entire saga of dragon quest including Spinoffs and main ones, and the best-known one shot of all and even called the best JRPG, we talk about Chrono Trigger.

Within this work created for Super nintendo which later passed to other systems such as PlayStation and Nintendo DS, The author wrote a very emotional message that will surely make more than one person reflect, as he implied that he took his role as a family father very seriously. And if the user overcame the most difficult part of the title, he had the right to access a developers room as happens in games. Pokemon and you can see in sprites those who worked on it.

Here you can see it:

Akira Toriyama wrote this message for his two children, Sasuke and Kikka, hidden in one of Chrono Trigger's endings. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2Ig5X0pC9M — Rebecca Stone (Taylor's Version) (@forestminish) March 8, 2024

Heeey! Sasuke! Kikka! Dad is working on games like this! Hey, are you looking? Isn't that great?!

For those who don't know, the mangaka had two children about whom he hardly spoke in public for reasons of staying away from showbiz, but here the affection he has for both can be reflected, given that he has immortalized their dedication in one of the most beloved titles in history. And if at some point a kind of remake is made, it is evident that they will try to imitate the author's art style so that the essence that he imbued into great characters such aso Chrono, Robo, Frog, Magus, Marleamong others.

Remember that Chrono Trigger It can be played legally through Steam.

Editor's note: This game should now be converted to an HD-2D version, that is, as has been done in titles such as Live a Live or even the upcoming remake of Dragon Quest III. However, it's hard to know what Square Enix is ​​planning to do with it, after all they have the final decision.