Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the first cause of death in the world. Estimates indicate that some 17 million people die each year from heart disease. And the number will continue to grow: by 2030, it is believed that it will reach 23 million. In Spain, 250 people die every day from a disease of this type. Prevention in this field is therefore essential.

rhythms of life



Ribera has worked on this initiative with Maart Agencyresponsible for the creative idea, and with the Espadaysantacruz Studio, maker of the custom arrhythmic metronome. The creative axis of the campaign is based on a key fact: both the heart and the “tempo” of the compositions are measured in the same way, in beats per minute (BPM). For this reason, this “special” metronome has been made: it is the means that musicians use to measure the tempo. In the same way that the metronome keeps the rhythm of the music, the heart keeps the rhythm of life.

The MUDEM Auditorium has hosted the presentation of “Rhythms of Life”, endorsed by heart professionals from the Region of Murcia, who have participated in the event, which has also been attended by representatives of institutions, patient associations and professionals . The day, which began with a piano and cello concert, ended with a performance by the choir of health professionals from the Hospital Reina Sofía. After the performance, the traveling exhibition of the metronome that has traveled to Murcia after its official presentation at the Hospital Universitario del Vinalopó, Elche, and the Hospital Universitario de Torrejón, Madrid, was inaugurated. The exhibition will tour the rest of the group’s hospitals in the coming months.

Ritmos de Vida is endorsed by professionals from the heart area of ​​the group. In addition, musicians have joined who have recorded compositions to the rhythm of the first metronome in history that moves to the irregular rhythm of the heartbeat of Adrián, a patient with arrhythmia. The songs can be listened to on the web https://ritmosdevida.com/ and the metronome will be on display in the MUDEM exhibition hall until the end of May.















Cardiovascular risk factors



The main cardiovascular risk factors are high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, stress, smoking, poor sleep, a sedentary lifestyle… «We know that the better the tension is controlled, without going too far, we have less mortality,” say the experts. In addition, it should be noted that obesity in Spain is a public health problem, especially in children, so it is essential to make efforts to educate citizens so that they introduce good health habits and avoid future problems.

Traditionally men have been the ones to suffer heart attacks, although, according to experts, the panorama is changing as women are increasingly suffering from it, as rates of tobacco and vaping use increase. What should be the first step? Move. Walking, cycling, swimming, doing the elliptical… at first it’s hard, but then you can’t live without moving.

One of the most striking aspects of cardiovascular disease is how long it takes women to go to a consultation, for example, when there is suspicion of a myocardial infarction. For the experts, the reasons are the greater resistance to pain than men and because they narrate the symptoms in a more confusing way. These can be confused with other diseases as they are not very specific, which causes an increase in mortality.















