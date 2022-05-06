The Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphomas and Myeloma renews its support for scientific research for the development of treatments for blood cancers with the aim of supporting assistance and raising public awareness. During the ‘Leukemia 2022’ meeting, held at the NH Collection Hotel – Vittorio Veneto in Rome, the great steps forward made regarding increasingly targeted therapies, treatments without chemotherapy, oral drugs, combinations of increasingly effective medicines, bi-specific antibodies and Car-t immunotherapy. Many topics covered during the two-day convention such as: acute and chronic myeloid leukemia, but acute lymphoblastic, myelodysplastic syndromes and new horizons of immunotherapy. A collaboration, that between Ail and Leukemia, which is bearing the hoped-for results also thanks to the symbiosis between researchers, haematologists and volunteers, producing a marked improvement in therapies and in the quality of life of patients. The conference brought together illustrious Italian and foreign haematologists of international fame who illustrated the results of recent studies.