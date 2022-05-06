Nintendo has released an extended look at gameplay from the upcoming Mario Strikers Battle League, the next entry in the Mushroom Kingdom-based football series.

For now, the trailer has only been released in Japanese, but it’s still fairly clear what’s going on. Characters shown off include Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario and Waluigi.

Mario Strikers Battle League was announced a couple of months back with a launch date set for Nintendo Switch on 10th June, though we’ve heard little about it since. Once again, series stalwart Next Level Games (of Luigi’s Mansion 3 fame) is on development duties.

Speaking of Mario Strikers, we recently discovered the true reason behind Waluigi’s infamous crotch-centric celebration.