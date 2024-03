Thursday, March 7, 2024, 01:08











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A few meters from the monumental building of the Town Hall, in the always busy Plaza del Ayuntamiento, it is easy to find garbage accumulated throughout the year in the different abandoned lots on the streets of Aire, Cuatro Santos, del Carmen, Mayor and Morería. A bad image…

This content is exclusive for subscribers