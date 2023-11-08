





07:47 Marc Gauthier, a Parkinson’s patient for three decades, walks again accompanied by Jocelyne Bloch and Grégoire Courtine, the NeuroRestore scientists who made it possible thanks to a neuroprosthesis. © Gabriel Monnet / AFP

This is the same Swiss team that managed to help paraplegic patients recover movement in their legs. Now, their technological and neuroscientific knowledge was applied to a man with advanced Parkinson’s. Through electrical stimulation of the spinal cord in the lower back through an implant, in addition to intense rehabilitation, they managed to reactivate the leg muscles. The device can be turned on and off, like putting on or taking off a prosthesis.