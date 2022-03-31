Headmaster and student. Him: “I want to avoid unpleasant situations, it’s over”

The alleged love affair between one student 18 years old and her own principal From highschool Montale of Rome continue to hold the ground. New details emerge on the story and above all there is a audio which seems unequivocal and which confirms what the boy said and repeatedly denied by Sabrina Lent, the head teacher of Montale. Today – we read on Repubblica – that audio track will officially enter the file inspection that the Lazio Regional School Office has been carrying out since Monday to verify the conduct of the principal and establish how the facts really went. “Sabrina, – is heard in the recording and Repubblica reports it – I think it is better not see us more, I’m not ready to give you what you want, I’ve already decided and I’m not going back. I have known a girl“.

“Here, – the woman’s reply, attributed to the principal – I imagined that underneath there could be something like this … but you met her before? »Asks the woman. First what is not specified. But it’s not hard to imagine that she might be referring to the sexual act that the two would have had, according to the young man’s story, in a street between the palaces of east Rome, inside a machine. “I like her very much. And you – explains the boy – then you gave me that speech too “Toy boy”, you told me you didn’t want to have one next to you. Here, I prefer to avoid unpleasant situationsI sensed things, not that you were really in love with me, but that you already were forward sentimentally“. She replies:” It seems strange to me that before there was all this taking and in one day everything changed. It can’t end like this“.

