His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: I discussed with my brother, Prince Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Abu Dhabi today, ways to strengthen fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, and the dangerous developments in the Palestinian territories and their worsening humanitarian repercussions. The UAE is keen to continuously consult with brothers and friends to push towards stopping the escalation and providing protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law, ensuring safe corridors for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and creating a horizon for just and comprehensive peace in the region.