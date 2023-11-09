After dinner in Los Angeles, California, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left the restaurant to discover that a group of paparazzi was waiting for them. The actors ignored the press, who were filming them, and got into their vehicle, however, when the famous man was about to get into the truck on the driver’s side, A fan stopped her car to yell at him, “Ben, I love you!”, to which J. Lo responded, “Get away, bitch!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had dinner at the Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles. After a night of fun, in which they were accompanied by the singer’s daughter, Emme Anabel, and two friends, the couple left the place. At all times, The Batman interpreter is careful of his wife, whom he takes by the hand as soon as he notices the presence of the reporters, reported the media specialized in entertainment TMZ.

Director of air He opens the door and helps JLo get in, who occupies the passenger seat, then goes around the car to take her place behind the wheel. At the same time, a white car passes by the actor. batman and his crew member, a woman, takes advantage of having recognized the actor to shout “Ben, I love you!” Given this, Jennifer Lopez, who has the window down and is saying goodbye to her friends, responds “Get away, bitch!”, and then starts laughing, as if it were a joke..

Ben Affleck memes

Jennifer López’s husband looks serious throughout the video, from the moment he discovers the press waiting for them, until he drives away from the scene. While Jennifer seems more relaxed and even willing to laugh at the situation. Images of Ben Affleck looking serious or tired have gone viral on the internet, where he has been called Sad Affleck. The last photo of the actor who has set the internet on fire dates back about nine years and in it he appears “fed up with life,” according to Internet users.