Cairo (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated in the work of the “Cairo Peace Summit”, which was opened yesterday by His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, with the participation of leaders of a number of Arab and foreign countries and their heads of government, and His Excellency António Guterres. Secretary-General of the United Nations.

His Highness’s participation in the summit comes within the framework of the UAE’s continuing efforts and its keenness to work with brothers and friends to support all diplomatic endeavors and initiatives aimed at establishing a just, comprehensive, safe and sustainable peace that ends the state of violence in the region and enhances regional security and stability.

The summit, called for by the Egyptian President, discussed efforts to reduce the escalation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories, in addition to the absolute priority of protecting civilians and an immediate ceasefire, to avoid the expansion of the conflict and avoid more serious humanitarian crises in the Middle East region, in addition to discussing developments in the issue. The Palestinian Authority and its future, and working to find a clear horizon for reaching a just, comprehensive, safe and sustainable peace in the region.

The summit was attended by a number of members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness. The Head of State, and Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Leaders and representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Iraq, the State of Palestine, in addition to the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Greece, and Italy, along with the United Nations and the European Union, participated in the summit, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

His Excellency the Egyptian President said in his opening speech: “We are facing an unprecedented crisis, which requires full attention to prevent the expansion of the conflict, which threatens the stability of the region and international peace and security.” His Excellency called for providing international protection to innocent civilians, and to stop intimidating and targeting them, warning of a serious humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

He said: “We meet today in difficult times that test our humanity before our interests, test the depth of our belief in the value of man and his right to life, and put the principles that we claim to embrace into question and examination… He asked: Where are the values ​​of the human civilization that we have built over the course of millennia and centuries? Where is the equality between human lives without distinction, division, or double standards? He stressed that the solution to the Palestinian issue is not displacement and not the displacement of an entire people to other regions, but rather its only solution is justice in which the Palestinians obtain their legitimate rights to self-determination and live in dignity and security in an independent state on their land like the rest of the peoples of the earth.

His Highness the President had arrived earlier at the summit venue in the conference hall of the St. Regis Al Massa Hotel in the Administrative Capital, where he was received by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and then group souvenir photos were taken of the summit participants.

His Highness the President of the State attended the banquet hosted by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the leaders and delegations participating in the “Cairo Peace Summit.”

In his speech on the occasion of the Cairo Peace Summit, His Highness the President affirmed that the highest and urgent priority during the current stage is to provide humanitarian support to civilians in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure safe and stable humanitarian corridors to continue providing relief and medical aid, in light of the dangerous humanitarian situation in the Strip.

His Highness the President of the State welcomed the positive step that began yesterday in this path by opening the Rafa crossing to bring aid to civilians, praising the efforts of the United Nations and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in this regard. His Highness stressed the importance of ensuring the sustainability of this process to respond safely to the worsening humanitarian needs of the population of the Gaza Strip. . His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to his brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for leading the efforts to hold this important summit, hoping that it would constitute a sign of hope for calm and peace in the region.

His Highness said: “The UAE continues to intensify its efforts since the outbreak of the conflict, whether through bilateral contacts, or action within the UN Security Council in order to contain the situation, confirm its refusal to target all civilians, respect international humanitarian law in dealing with them, and provide humanitarian support without obstacles.” », His Highness stressed that the UAE will spare no effort during the coming period for everything that moves matters towards peace and stability in cooperation with its brothers and friends in the region and the world.

Critical conditions

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a blog post on his official account on the “X Platform” yesterday: “Today I participated in the Cairo Peace Summit… In light of the critical circumstances that the region is going through, the UAE is working with its brothers and friends to establish an immediate ceasefire.” “Providing protection for civilians, ensuring safe humanitarian corridors to support the Gaza Strip, avoiding the expansion of the conflict that threatens regional stability and security, and creating a horizon for comprehensive peace.”

Past experience

His Highness added: “The experience of the past decades, up to the current conflict, confirms that in the absence of a political horizon that leads to a just, comprehensive, safe and sustainable peace… the region and its stability will remain subject to continuous cycles of violence, which exhausts its efforts and dashes the hopes of its peoples for development and prosperity. There is no development in the absence of peace.”

His Highness the Head of State stressed the necessity of confronting voices that attempt to exploit the conflict to spread and promote hate speech, as this has serious implications for coexistence and peace, not only in the Middle East region, but in the entire world. His Highness stressed that the Middle East region is of great religious, economic and strategic importance to the entire world, so its stability is a global interest, and working to promote peace there is an international responsibility as well.