We have a slightly more precise time window on the likely arrival of New Game Plus and the option for mission replays in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which should arrive by the end of 2023according to what an Insomniac developer reported.

This was reported by James Stevenson of Insomniac Gamesor the same one that had confirmed the arrival of the two features through an update, therefore not present at the launch within Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In this case, it is instead a question of giving a certain temporal reference to the release of this update.

“It should arrive by the end of the year,” said Stevenson, responding to a user who asked whether the update with the two features is scheduled for 2023 or 2024, thus confirming the arrival by the end of 2023.