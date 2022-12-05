Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness welcomed the country’s guest, Sultan Abdullah Ra’ayat Al-Din, and they discussed friendship and various paths of cooperation between the two countries in light of their directions to promote sustainable development and achieve a better future for their peoples.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common concern. His Highness and the King of Malaysia also welcomed the signing of an agreement awarding the first concession in the Middle East for unconventional oil resources between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Malaysian National Oil and Gas Company (Petronas). The historic agreement is the first investment of a Malaysian company in one of the Abu Dhabi concessions.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber. Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, a number of officials, and the delegation accompanying the King of Malaysia.