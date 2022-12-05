Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, arrived in Doha yesterday, on an official visit to the sister country of Qatar. At the forefront of His Highness’s reception, upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, was His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

His Highness the President was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Also in the reception were His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Court, and a number of sheikhs. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was given an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Emiri Diwan, where the artillery fired 21 rounds in tribute to His Highness.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani went to the main platform, where the national anthems were played for both the Emirates and the State of Qatar, after which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspected a group of honor guards lined up to salute His Highness. .

And through the social networking site «Twitter», His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said: “I arrived in Doha, which is successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup.. We congratulate my brother Tamim bin Hamad and the brotherly Qatari people for this distinction, and my best wishes for them Continued success and success..and I was pleased to discuss fraternal relations and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve common interests.