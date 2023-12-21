Through his TikTok account, a Mexican He shared on social networks how much he earns in the United States as a dishwasher. After he announced his salary, the number generated surprise and many interactions within the platform. Currently, the video has more than 3,000,000 views and has accumulated thousands of likes and comments.

Already at the beginning of the video, user @azteca182 began with his salary information. As he explained, He currently earns US$15 per hour at his job., highlighting that it is a common task among newcomers to the country. Furthermore, he considered this job to be a viable option, as it saves money on food and beverages and offers year-round employment.

“It's a little underpaid. It is one of the jobs that pays little, but arriving in the United States without knowing or speaking English is one of the few options we have left,” indicated the user. Along the same lines, he added that people choose to take double shifts as a way to produce more profits, working up to seventy hours a week and earning about US$1,050.

The tasks you perform as a dishwasher in the United States

Beyond the question of salary, The Mexican also pointed out that in many restaurants, dishwashers also assume “basic preparation” tasks.. From peeling potatoes to helping with onion preparation, this job has additional responsibilities. In this way, the user highlighted that the work is not limited to washing dishes, but involves cleaning pots and pans, and collaborating with the cooks on various tasks.

The video already has more than 3,000,000 views and 3,200 comments. “In California they pay US$17,” “any job is welcome,” and “Nice is the American dream,” were some of the responses left by platform users in the video. Beyond those who considered that the salary is low, many others were interested and asked the user for more information.