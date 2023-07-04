“Fantasy” is a simulation of the English Premier League matches belonging to the “Premier League”, which gives the participants the opportunity to choose a squad of football stars for all matches, in order to reap, according to the rules of the game, points through the participation of the players and the extent of their proficiency in their various positions.

Amr talks about the experience to Sky News Arabia, saying: “After the end of the last round in the English Premier League, and my victory in second place in (Fantasy), I received an email from the (Premier League) administration to congratulate and coordinate a video interview to celebrate my achievement.”

And the young man in his twenties adds to “Sky News Arabia” website: “I felt happy after publishing the interview on the official account of the English Premier League in Arabic, and then contacting me again to arrange for me to receive a special award, which is spending several days in Britain, and attending a match in the places designated for VIPs.” In the next season.”

And Amr continues to “Sky News Arabia”: “Coordination is underway to set the date for the match, as I want to attend one of the meetings of my favorite team, Manchester United, at its famous stadium, Old Trafford.”

The son of the Qalyubia governorate confirms his participation in “Fantasy” 5 years ago due to his passion for the English Premier League and his follow-up to a large number of matches, explaining that his love for football and the stars of the “Premier League” contributed to his global supremacy in the electronic game and the rise of his star within a short period.

Amr told Sky News Arabia: “I did not win advanced seats in the global ranking of the game during the past years, but I got extensive experience in how to choose the most appropriate form for each match and the mentality of the most famous coaches, as well as the players who can be relied upon during important meetings.” ‏

And the second-place finisher in “Fantasy” goes on to “Sky News Arabia”: “In order to collect the largest number of points, it was necessary to follow many matches in each round of the English Premier League, and watch the press interviews of the coaches to know the news of injuries and their vision towards the competitors.”

And Amr added to “Sky News Arabia”: “I started strongly last season, and with the passage of time I jumped globally to the fore, then advanced to the first places in the last rounds with (Fantasy), and the competition became fierce with the Azerbaijani player Ali Jahangirov until the end, then he took first place from me.” “.

And the young man in his twenties added to “Sky News Arabia”: “I had mixed feelings between my achievement and at the same time losing first place by only 5 points, but I was keen to communicate with my Azerbaijani competitors, and we exchanged congratulations and wished me success in the next season.” ‏

Amr indicates his reliance on specific names of players, headed by the Norwegian Erling Haaland, the owner of the English fixed level, Harry Kane, and his favorite player, Mohamed Salah, and his interest in using more than one player from Arsenal and Manchester United, and his distance from the rest of the Manchester City team because their coach, Pep Guardiola, rotates between them all the time. ..

Amr explains to “Sky News Arabia” that his family and those around him expressed their surprise at his involvement in the game for long hours, but they understood the matter after he won second place in the world, noting that he received encouragement and support from the family after his interview with the media team for the English Premier League account in Arabic.

Amr believes that his involvement in the “Fantasy” game did not negatively affect his studies or his social life, noting to “Sky News Arabia” that he excelled in the Faculty of Commerce at Menoufia University and obtained distinction in his last academic year.

And about his ambition during the new tournament of “Fantasy”, he told “Sky News Arabia”: “I want to reach the top of the game. I have more motivation for this challenge, and I expect strong competition from all nationalities.”