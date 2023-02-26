London.- The winner of a millionaire prize of the UK National Lottery hasn’t gone to claim your prize and only he has 11 days left to do so, the organization announced.

According to local media, since September 2022 it became known that one person earned a total of one million pounds sterling (almost 1.2 million dollars).

Nevertheless, the player a stranger He has not gone to claim his prize, so the UK National Lottery is looking for it.

Faced with such a situation, the entity is urging citizens to check their tickets thoroughly, as time is running out for the unknown player who has only 11 days to claim his cash prize.

The number of the ticket winner is TDJL68325and the Lottery has warned that if the prize is not claimed by the deadline, the money will go to charity.

The entity has highlighted the importance of verifying the winning numbers and has asked players to carefully review their tickets so as not to miss the opportunity to receive a million-dollar prize.

What happens to the money if the prize is not collected?

Local media have pointed out that in the past, there have been numerous cases of unclaimed prizes, and some have even lost the chance to receive millions of pounds because they did not realize they were the winners.

So the UK National Lottery points out that if a prize is not claimed after a total of 180 days of a game played, the money goes to the Good Causes fund of the National Lottery.

In other words, it serves to finance sports programs or community buildings, among other projects; to support local charities.

Therefore, if the prize is not claimed in the next few days, it will be used to finance important projects throughout the region.