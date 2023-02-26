The blue finished the race in 2h07.53, a time that takes him to the World Championships in Budapest and the Olympics in Paris

George Rondelli

Very positive return, in a marathon key, for Eyob Faniel, national record holder in charge of the distance with 2h07.19. The blue cross-country skier, running in osaka japanfinished his race in a very good 2h07.53, therefore just 34 seconds from his national record. A red circle time trial considering that in the history of the Italian marathon, in addition to him (who succeeded 2 times), only Stefano Baldini (four times) and Giacomo Leone (once) have fallen below 2 hours and 8 minutes.

The results of the Osaka Marathon 2023 — In terms of individual classification, while running very fast, However, Faniel only finished 14th. This testifies to the high level of the Osaka Marathon, which saw the Ethiopian climb the top step of the podium Hailemariam Kiros with 2h06.01 after bending the Ugandan in the sprint Victor Kiplangat, second with 2.06.03, and the Tanzanian Alfred Simbu, third with 2h06.19. The race took place in rather low temperatures, around 5 degrees. Until the 30th kilometer Faniel was even on Italian record passages with these partial: 15.00 (5 km), 29.57 (10 km), 45.03 (15 km), 1.00.00 (20 km), 1.15.03 (25 km) and 1.30.17 (30 km). With a projection just above 2 hours and 7 minutes. Then the blue gave up slightly between 30 and 40 km where he passed in 2h01.02, with a partial time of 30.45. Last 2km and 195 meters in 6.51 at an average of 3.07, so even slightly slower.

The comment — After the race, the blue seemed very satisfied with his performance considering that he had run the last marathon in November 2021, finishing third in New York at the end of a great race. “I’m happy. I really wanted to go back to marathon racing after last year’s physical problems. To do so I trained hard in Eritrea and despite losing a few days due to a problem with a buttock, I arrived here in Osaka ready.” Meanwhile, in one fell swoop, the blue distance skier achieved both the minimum for the World Cup in Budapest of the next month of August is, above all, that for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games set by World Athletics at 2h08.10.