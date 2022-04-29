Escobedo.- Losing a close relative is usually one of the worst moments in anyone’s life, but seeing a child die has no comparison, say those who have been through it. Dolores Bazaldua and mario escobar They were recently in those shoes due to the death of their daughter Debanhi Susana, who disappeared on Saturday, April 9 and on Thursday, April 21, was found dead in a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, in General Escobedo, Nuevo León.

The parents of the 18-year-old girl at the time of her death have granted interviews, but it is Mr. Escobar who has done so more frequently, and who He recently told Fabián Pasos, on the YouTube channel “Mafian TV”, that he is trying to re-victimize his daughter.

It was in the video called “mafiantv #Debanhiescobar #Debanhi #Mafiantv #Motelnuevacastilla INTERVIEW MARIO ESCOBAR” where the father of the former law student answered some questions, including the following: “He thinks they want to plant some kind of responsibility on him to justify what happened to his daughter”.

Read More: “They Only Blame Debanhi,” Body Language Expert Analyzes Girlfriends

The answer of mario escobar was accurate: “definitely”.

The questioning of Fabián Pasos happened just after talking about a couple of videos leaked by Milenio TV. In them the young woman appears in an Oxxo branch buying ice, soft drinks and a bottle of vodka.

In another, he is seen outside the party at the Quinta Diamante, located in the Nueva Castilla neighborhood of General Escobedo, Nuevo León; this footage shows Debanhi escaping from a couple of people. Ivonne and Sarahí, his companions, were also seen.

The Mafian TV headline stressed that the journalist Azucena Uresti said she knew what Debanhi’s bag contained, found in one of the cisterns, but that “out of respect for the family” she would not reveal it openly.

Read More: Who is the guy chasing Debanhi?

Given this, Mario Escobar was upset and made it clear that the only body with authority to publicly disclose elements of the case is the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL), at the same time, confirmed that in the government agency They claim not to know who leaked information and graphic content, although apparently they already have located the alleged perpetrator.