The Government of Argentina confirmed this Monday that those beneficiaries of social plans who attend protests and block roads will stop receiving that state aid and stated that the Executive will seek to eliminate the intermediation of social organizations for the granting of these subsidies.

“The only ones who are not going to receive the plan are those who go to the march and block the street. The president (Javier Milei) already said it: he who cuts does not get paid,” warned the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello, in a recorded message.

With a view to the protest called for December 20 by social movements and leftist parties, The minister pointed out that, although demonstrating is a right, so is “respecting people's right to move freely.”

“All those who have promoted, instigated, organized or participated in the cuts will lose all types of dialogue with the Ministry of Human Capital,” Pettovello warned.

The minister announced that an audit will be carried out on all organizations that deliver social plans with a view to eliminating intermediation in the granting of these aids paid by the State to vulnerable and unemployed sectors of the population.

In Argentina there are a large number of social assistance plans. Some of these are collected directly, into the beneficiary's bank account. Others are received through an organization that acts as an intermediary between the State and the citizen.

The minister indicated that no one can force a beneficiary of a social plan to go to a march under the threat of canceling the benefit.

He also questioned the “mothers” beneficiaries of plans who take their children to the marches and maintained that it is “unnecessary” to expose children “to the heat and violence of the demonstrations.”

Last Thursday, the Minister of Security of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, announced that Federal security forces will intervene to prevent street and highway closures and blockades of companies as a form of union or social protest.

Federal security forces will intervene to prevent street and highway closures.

Protests can only be held on sidewalks. and the security forces applied to the operation will be able to carry firearms, a protocol that was rejected by social organizations.

Argentina is experiencing a delicate social and economic scenario, with around 45 percent of the population below the poverty line.

The new economic program launched by the Executive of Javier Milei, leader of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza and who assumed the Presidency on December 10, includes harsh adjustment measures in a context of very high inflation.

