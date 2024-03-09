A man who brought humanitarian aid to Acapulco after the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis last year, was accused of taking the frogs from Señor Frog's, located on Costera Miguel Alemán. It's about two mariachi frogs that were recovered in Nezahualcóyotl in the State of Mexico.

According to the police report, the little frogs from Señor Frog's in Acapulco They were found on the property of Manuel “N” who was detained by the authorities. Suspected narcotics were also found at the location.

According to the investigation, the detainee, a member of a shock gang in Neza, moved to Acapulco to donate humanitarian aid, but He took advantage of the chaos to take the frogs home.

The hurricane-affected Acapulco store Señor Frog's finally reopened its doors on March 7, announcing its reopening with new mariachi frogs.

Otis Devastation in Acapulco

Hurricane Otis, which hit Acapulco on October 25, 2023, left an unprecedented trail of destruction in the city. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people were affected by the storm, which reached category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

More than 50 hurricane-related deaths were confirmed, primarily due to drowning or collapsing structures. It is estimated that more than 10,000 homes were destroyed or severely damaged, leaving thousands of families homeless.

The economic losses are estimated in billions of pesos, mainly affecting the tourism sector, which is vital for Acapulco's economy.

More than four months after the hurricane, Acapulco is still in the recovery process. Reconstruction of the city will be a long and expensive process, requiring a joint effort from the government, businesses and civil society.