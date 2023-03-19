Mexico.- As they say in baseball, “Nothing is over until it’s over“and that was what apparently Bad Bunny I did not know and it is that the singer has become the laughingstock of social networks after he will celebrate in advance the victory of Puerto Rico about Mexico because then the tricolor box would give him an epic somersault.

This Friday in the 4th-final duel of the World Baseball Classic, Mexico and Puerto Rico faced each other for the pass to the semifinals. In the first order at bat, the Caribbean unleashed their power and scored 4 runs that at that time already represented a very heavy pottery for Mexico and that also gave way to premature celebrations.

One of those that have become famous is that of the Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny, who took advantage of the great rally in his country to share in social networks a story in which he apparently made fun of the Mexican team since he used some stickers that showed that, but the pleasure did not last long since he received a quick response from Mexico.

In the publication, a capture of the game was seen, accompanied by the celebration of the singer. The quick photo of him gained popularity but when the game ended and the elimination of Puerto Rico was confirmed, things got out of control and all the Mexican people returned the “mockery” with thousands of messages.

Among the comments he received at “Bad bunny“is that he was left without internet, that he had to eat the words now for making fun of Mexico, there were even those who laughed at all the attack that the country made to the singer because they knew that if everything ended badly they would do him the impossible life

We recommend you read

after the defeat Bad Bunny He did nothing more and was left without responding to the taunts of the Mexicans, and had to put up with the defeat of his country in the World Baseball Classic.