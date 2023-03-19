Qualifying Jeddah: Leclerc super, but Red Bull is far away

Couldn’t have done anything more than Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver obtained the second virtual position in the Gedda qualifying at the last dive, a result that earned him 12th position on the starting grid tomorrow. A Saturday that the Ferrari driver defines as bittersweet, not because of the penalty but because despite an almost perfect lap he is two tenths behind the second of the Red Bulls. And if Max Verstappen hadn’t had problems, the gap would have perhaps reached half a second. It is therefore a Leclerc who on the one hand is happy with his lap, on the other he is worried about the potential of the RB19 and a Verstappen who cannot be excluded from victory even starting from 15th place.

Leclerc’s words

“It’s a bittersweet second position not so much for the penalty, because we’ve known it since Thursday, it’s more for the gap which is always too big. I’m happy with the lap, because I was at the limit, but the Red Bulls are on another planet for now, so you have to keep working. The goal is always to beat them, but for now we’re struggling“said a Sky Sports F1. “THEIn the race we will have ten penalty positions and it will be a bit difficult to start from the back, especially as Alpine, Aston Martin and Mercedes seem to have the same pace in the race, apart from Red Bull who are really strong, so I hope I can make it through when I get behind them. Our pace is better than that of Bahrain, even if everything will be seen on Sunday. The changes that took place over the weekend didn’t bother me in view of qualifying, because the lap I did was really very good, and I’m very happy. I don’t think it would have been possible to do 1-2 tenths less. The potential of the car is equivalent to what we showed todaySo I don’t think the changes have affected the potential of the car“.