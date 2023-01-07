Fresnillo, Zacatecas.- A four year old girl youno man were killed this Saturday morning in Fresnillo, Zacatecas; there is another woman injured.

the events occurred in the industrial colony very close to an Oxxo store; place to which armed subjects arrived and shot at against three people that They were traveling on a motorcycle.

Local media reported that two people lost their livesis about a four year old girl and a man, presumably the father of the minor.

after listening the detonations firearm, the attack was reported to 911, so ambulances from the Zacatecas Emergency Medical Network (Remeza) arrived.

After reviewing the victims, paramedics confirmed thatand the girl and the man had already lost their lives; while a woman was wounded by a bullet.

Later, local media confirmed that the attack was in against a man, his daughter and her sister.

In the Industrial Colony of Fresnillo they remained police corporationswho cordoned off the area waiting for the experts.

Finally, personnel from the Investigative Police (PDI) arrived to take charge of removing the ballistic evidence and the bodies.

The same ones who were lying on a bench and next to them a doll was appreciatedas well as a bag with personal items.