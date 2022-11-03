Mexico. – The actor Andres Garcia He is between life and death, like any human being, however, as a result of his serious illness of cirrhosis and his spinal cord Speculations have been rumored about the death of the actor in social networksconsolidated as the last living legend of Mexican cinema.

Given this, the 81-year-old actor recently posted a video on his official YouTube channel denying any rumor about his false death that for him internet has been circulating because of his emergency hospitalizations after his delicate health.

“I want to tell you that thank God it is not true, thanks to them my business continues to work in the cinema, in the program and this must be in the fustanes who do not have a job or do not have money or do not know how to make films. So they need to make up news, now they’re making up that I died, well, health, what I don’t drink anymore, is alcohol, because that’s how it has already hit me, but I’m not dying nor do I plan to die for now. The actor pointed out in a recent video on his Andrés García TV program on YouTube.

Also, the actor Andres Garcia assured that he has many plans ahead, to continue with his life after having suffered some heavy falls and when he is better, he mentioned that you would like to travel to Guanajuato, Tulum and part of the Riviera Maya to show variety in the YouTube program where he updates the most important events of his daily life.

Andres Garcia he looks much better than in his previous videos and his features are already seen with more lighting, so there is no doubt that the last legend of cinema cwill continue for many more years, to continue telling those anecdotes that have marked the trajectory of his life.