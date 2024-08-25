A tragic road accident has hit the Sardinia Forestry Corps. A young man was involved in the crash forest ranger 24 years old and a colleague. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old did not survive due to the injuries he sustained. Investigations are underway to shed light on the dynamics and causes of the crash.

Michael Murenu

On Saturday 24th August a terrible road accident took the life of a young forest ranger on duty in SardiniaThe twenty-four year old, Michael Murenua Forestry Corps agent from Santadi was in the service vehicle together with his twenty-nine year old colleague resident in Assemini.

The dynamics of the accident

The couple was heading towards an area affected by a fire in the south of Sardinia. The accident occurred around 4:00 PM along the provincial 80in an area characterized by tight bends and panoramic roads. The two Forestry Corps agents were travelling on a Land Rover Defender when suddenly the twenty-nine-year-old lost control of the vehicle, skidding and overturning on the side of the road.

Read also: Serious accident in Viareggio, scooter against car, a woman died instantly

Tragic accident in southern Sardinia: 24-year-old forest ranger loses his life

After the accident, rescue operations were immediately activated. The Fire Brigade extracted the two victims from the wreckage, a task that took a long time given the state of the vehicle. The twenty-nine-year-old who was behind the wheel reported minor injuries and is not in danger of life. Unfortunately, however, Michael He suffered very serious injuries and had to be transported to theBrotzu Hospital of Cagliari by helicopter. The young forest ranger died a few hours later inside the hospital due to a Cardiocirculatory arrest.

Read also: Dramatic accident at dawn, an 8-year-old girl dies: what emerged from the investigations

The investigations

The company car was seized for further investigations while the young man’s body was returned to his family by order of the judicial authority. Carabinieri of the Santadi station are proceeding with the investigations to clarify the dynamics of the accident.