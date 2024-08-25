A cyclist was hit on the crosswalk in Piazza Abbiategrasso in Milan and is in very serious conditions. The driver of the hit-and-run car escaped

Yet another tragic accident has shocked and plagued the Italian roads during this hot summer season. This time, a young man has sadly paid the price cyclist hit and run over by a hit-and-run driver in Milan. The man was rushed to the hospital Niguardafighting between life and death due to the very serious trauma suffered all over his body following the violent impact.

The reconstruction of the dramatic accident in which a young cyclist was seriously injured

The tragic accident, which occurred between Saturday 24th August and Sunday 25th, happened around 4:00 in the morning in the square Have grass in Milan. More precisely, in the area of Red Church, while the cyclist was crossing on the crosswalk Missaglia Street. Suddenly, a car hit him, seriously injuring him. The driver, far from stopping to help, thought it best to to run away.

The paramedics arrived promptly at the scene of the accident Areu 118 who immediately noted the cyclist’s critical condition. The injured man was therefore transferred in red code to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. Doctors diagnosed him with serious head trauma and abdominal trauma with a lesion to the spleen. At the moment, his prognosis remains guarded.

The identity of the injured cyclist is still unknown but, from the first information that has emerged, it would seem be under the age of at 30 years old. The driver of the vehicle responsible for the accident did not help him after hitting him, preferring to flee.

Ongoing investigations and the search for the hit-and-run driver

In addition to the 118 paramedics, the local police Radiomobile officers also intervened at the scene of the accident and proceeded with the routine surveys. Surveys that will help the investigators reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident to ascertain every single aspect and will serve above all to identify and capture the hit-and-run driver.

The help of surveillance cameras active in that area will certainly help direct the investigations towards a specific car model.