In the United States, a person unexpectedly encountered the worst news of his life. The man, who works for the New York State Department of Transportation, was called at night to assist in a traffic accident and When he arrived at the scene he found that the person who lost his life was his son.

The unfortunate event occurred on February 17 when, according to information published by The New York Postit was reported that Tyler Beschorner, 29, was hit by a car by a car on Route 363 in Binghamton.

The relatives of the young man who lost his life declared 11 News that that night The young man attended a Valentine's Day party at the house of one of his friends in New York. Later, he and his cousin left the party to go downtown. From there, the two separated and each one took their own path.

Photo: Facebook: Tyler Beshorner

Later, Cory Beschorner, his father, was required to assist with road closures due to a fatal accident. and at that moment he discovered the worst news of his life: His son was run over and died from that impact. After the incident, the driver fled..

Until now, No person has been identified or arrested as responsible for the crime.. The Binghampton Police Department continues to investigate the death of the young man, so Captain Cory Minor invited the entire community to present any relevant information to solve the case. For its part, The victim's family demands answers and asks the person responsible to be present to confront the authorities.

Tyler Beshorner was an outdoorsman, an avid fisherman, hunter and snowboarder. He graduated from Binghamton Highschool in 2013 and played lacrosse for both BHS and Broome Community College, according to the aforementioned media.