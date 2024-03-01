













Players who like a lot of challenge and complicate their lives when enjoying a video game will find that World of Warcraft Classic Extreme It has a new game mode called self-sufficient. What is it about?

You see, in World of Warcraft Classic Extreme You will be able to start a new character from their respective level 1. This individual will not be able to receive help from anyone. There will be no way for him to request support from others during his departure.

To give you a better idea of ​​what will happen, you will not be able to buy or sell in the auction house, you will not make exchanges such as gifting or receiving items or enchantments.

While in this self-sufficient mode, your character gains a new benefit. Those who play in this mode will have an icon on the character selection screen.

Source: Blizzard

Obviously, you can also disable them. If you are a member of the Alliance, you can visit the Apprentice Watcher in Ironforge or Darnassus. Those who are part of the Horde can go with an apprentice watcher in Orgrimmar or the Undercity. The thing is, turning off self-sufficient mode means not being able to turn it on again.

In other words, it's up to you and your survival skills within this MMO to move forward within the world of Azeroth.

How do I play World of Warcraft Classic Extreme?

Do you feel like a quality challenge? Well, let's tell you what you need to get into World of Warcraft Classic Extreme.

First of all, it is recommended that you have all your applications and video drivers updated, so that you don't get the surprise that you can't play because a download comes that only lowers your spirits.

Source: Blizzard

In Batle.Net you can select world of warcraft and you will have access to WoW Classic Extreme if you have an active subscription to the MMO without having to pay anything additional.

In the game option, then you choose WoW Classic, you install. And well, you just have to go to one of the kingdoms available when playing. You just have to make your new character and see if you can survive.

